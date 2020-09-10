Ambala: Rafale fighter jets were included in the Indian Airforce after Sarva Dharma Puja at Ambala Airbase. Rafale aircraft fleet is included in 17 squadron ‘Golden Arrows’. Rafael joined the Air Force in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defense Minister Flores Parle.

On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that I would like to give special congratulations to the historic 17 Squadron. Your name is written in bright letters in the history of Indian might. Rafael will give new shine to ‘Golden Arrows’. All of you keep protecting the ‘integrity’ and ‘sovereignty’ of the country by being dynamic like Rafael, ie ‘storm’. He said that with changing times we have to keep ourselves ready, national security is a big priority for Prime Minister Modi.

Rajnath Singh said – Our Air Force is fully ready to fulfill its obligations

Rajnath Singh said that you are well aware of the security challenges on our northern border. In such a situation, we have to be more prepared to protect our nation. Our attentiveness is the first measure of our security. The Defense Minister said that the speed with which the Indian Air Force deployed its assets on forward bases creates a trust that our Air Force is fully ready to fulfill its obligations. India’s responsibility is not limited to its territorial limits; We are committed to peace in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean region.

Under no circumstances will India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity be compromised

Rajnath Singh said that I would like to congratulate the colleagues of the Indian Air Force here today, during the recent unfortunate incident on the border, the fast and deliberate action taken by the Indian Air Force near LAC, your commitment Shows. He said that in my recent foreign trip, I kept India’s vision in front of the whole world. I also apprised everyone of the solution of not compromising India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances and we are determined to make all possible preparations for it.

Defense Minister said – Our objective behind the strength of defense, has always been the desire for world peace.

Our motive behind the strength of defense has always been the desire for world peace. In this way, our country is committed to take any such step, which can disturb the peace anywhere. We expect the same from our neighbors, and from the rest of the world.

