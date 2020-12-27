Highlights: Rajnath Singh targeted the opposition, accusing them of misleading farmers

Rajnath Singh said in Shimla – Congress is misleading farmers on agricultural laws

Singh said, trying to mislead farmers will not be successful, farmers’ income will increase

Shimla

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday again targeted the opposition parties, accusing them of misleading farmers. Speaking in the capital Shimla at an event organized to mark the completion of three years of the Jayaram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, he said that efforts to mislead farmers on new agricultural laws will not succeed. He said that the new agricultural laws will increase the income of farmers, but the Congress is misleading them (farmers).

Addressing the program through digital medium, Singh said that it is being propagated that the farmers’ land will be taken away through contract farming. No mother’s red farmers can take away their land from farmers. This complete arrangement has been made in the agricultural laws. He said that whenever reforms are implemented, it takes a few years to start showing positive results.

It will take time to see results: Rajnath

Rajnath said that whether it was the 1991 economic reforms brought by the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh or other reforms brought during the returned government, it took four-five years to show positive results. The Defense Minister said, “Similarly, if we cannot wait four-five years to see the positive results of agricultural reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, we can wait at least two years.” ‘ Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating on the borders of Delhi for nearly a month, demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws.