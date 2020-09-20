While discussing the agricultural bills in the Rajya Sabha, opposition parliaments threw pieces of the bill into the air, and also broke the mike in front of the Deputy Chairman. On this uproar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that whatever happened in Rajya Sabha was sad, shameful and unfortunate. He said that this behavior of opposition MPs has hurt the dignity of democracy. Rajnath said this in a press conference with 6 ministers.Singh said, ‘There were discussions on 2 bills related to agriculture in the Rajya Sabha, what happened in the Rajya Sabha at that time was tragic, it was unfortunate as well and beyond that I would like to say that it was highly embarrassing.’ He said that the misbehavior of the Deputy Chairman in the Rajya Sabha was witnessed by all. He said that the dignity of democracy has been affected by this behavior of opposition MPs. He said that whenever the dignity of Parliament is broken, then the dignity of democracy has come down. The Home Minister said that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to hold a discussion in the House, but it is also the duty of the opposition to maintain the dignity of the House.



Rajnath said this on agricultural bills

Regarding the agricultural bills, Rajnath Singh said that I am a farmer myself and the system of MSP will not end at any cost. Describing both the bills as historical, he said, ‘Both these bills are historical for the farmer and the agricultural world. This will increase the income of farmers. But misunderstandings are being created among the farmers that the MSP will be abolished, whereas it is not that in any case the MSP will not be abolished. ‘