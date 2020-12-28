Highlights: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses online convocation of IIM Ranchi

The country’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India (India) has the potential to become a super power and this requires significant achievements in the fields of education, health and industry. During this, he recounted the proud history of the country, including the great discoveries of ancient scientists like Aryabhata.

Addressing the online convocation of IIM Ranchi, Rajnath Singh discussed India’s rich contribution in the field of scientific research. Rajnath Singh said that ‘Aryabhata confirmed the circular shape of the Earth and its rotation around its axis about a thousand years before the German astronomer Copernicus.

Defense Minister Singh said, ‘We want to make India a super power. To make the country a super power, we need to achieve great achievements in the fields of education, health and industry etc. The potential in these areas is within reach of our country. It has not been fully utilized yet. The Defense Minister said that the youth of the country have the ability to face any challenge and can transform them into opportunities with the help of ‘research, exploration and ideas’.

Encouraging students to play an important role in ‘New India’, Singh said that modern education cannot stop them from taking inspiration from the glorious history of the country. He said that modern education sets new standards of knowledge.

Rajnath Singh said, “Modern education cannot be an obstacle in drawing inspiration from a glorious history. Reading science does not mean that you do not believe in God.” He referred to mathematician Ramanujan and said, “He said that an equation is meaningless to me unless it is an expression of the idea of ​​God.”