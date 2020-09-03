Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived on his three-day visit to Moscow. This visit of Rajnath Singh is happening at a very important time. There, he will meet the Defense Minister of Russia today. This meeting is very important. China is constantly doing provocative actions with India on LAC. China wants to infiltrate many areas of India. It is believed that there will be an important negotiation of the arms agreement with Russia today. When Rajnath Singh reached Moscow, he was welcomed by all the military officers of Russia. A military officer extended his hand to join them, but due to the corona virus, the Defense Minister even saluted him. Although the officer did not mind, Rajnath Singh said something to him.
03 Sep 2020, 12:24 PM IST
