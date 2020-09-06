Singh himself gave information by tweeting
Discussion on Indo-Iran relationship
The two leaders emphasized centuries-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran. Rajnath said that India is concerned about the security situation in Afghanistan and will continue to support the local government’s efforts for peace.
Rajnath went to Russia on a three-day tour
Rajnath Singh visited the Russian capital Moscow to attend a joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Singh held talks with defense ministers and top military officials of several countries including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan during the three-day visit to Russia.
Met the Chinese defense minister a day earlier
Rajnath held bilateral talks in Moscow with counterparts in Russian, Chinese and Central Asian countries. In a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe, Rajnath said that it is important that China along with the Indian side withdraw troops from all deadlocked areas including Pangong Lake as soon as possible. He said that unilateral efforts should not be made to change the status quo.
