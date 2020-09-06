Singh himself gave information by tweeting

Discussion on Indo-Iran relationship The two leaders emphasized centuries-old cultural, linguistic and civilizational ties between India and Iran. Rajnath said that India is concerned about the security situation in Afghanistan and will continue to support the local government’s efforts for peace.

Rajnath went to Russia on a three-day tour Rajnath Singh visited the Russian capital Moscow to attend a joint meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Singh held talks with defense ministers and top military officials of several countries including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan during the three-day visit to Russia.

Met the Chinese defense minister a day earlier Rajnath held bilateral talks in Moscow with counterparts in Russian, Chinese and Central Asian countries. In a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe, Rajnath said that it is important that China along with the Indian side withdraw troops from all deadlocked areas including Pangong Lake as soon as possible. He said that unilateral efforts should not be made to change the status quo.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Iran after settling during Russia. There he met with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aamir Hatami. According to information received from the Defense Minister’s office, the meeting was “extremely meaningful”. During this time issues related to enhancing bilateral relations and regional security including Afghanistan were discussed. Rajnath tweeted that he had a “very meaningful” meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aamir Hatami in Tehran. We discussed regional security and bilateral cooperation including Afghanistan. “Rajnath said in another tweet,” The two defense ministers discussed advancing bilateral cooperation and discussed views on regional security issues including peace and stability in Afghanistan. They exchanged. “They said that the meeting of the two ministers took place in a very” cordial and warm atmosphere “.