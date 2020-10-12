new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated a total of 44 bridges in seven different states and union territories bordering the country. Today can be considered as a historical day for the protection of the outskirts of the country.

Let us tell you, all these permanent bridge borders have been prepared and prepared by Road Organization. Out of these 44 bridges constructed by BRO, 10 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 in Ladakh, 2 Himachal Pradesh, 4 Punjab, 8 Uttarakhand, 8 in Arunachal Pradesh and 4 in Sikkim. Let us tell you, all these bridges have been inaugurated by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh through video conferencing.

Governors including the Chief Minister of the state should be present

During this period, the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim along with the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh should also be present. The Director General of BRO, Lieutenant General Harpal Singh should also be included.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 44 bridges made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing pic.twitter.com/xtvr9Czobx

— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

22 पुल अकेले चीन सीमा के पास

ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि देश की अलग-अलग सरहदों पर बने इतनी बड़ी तादाद में पुलों का एक साथ उद्घाटन किया गया. पिछले चार महीने से चीन से चल रही तनातनी के चलते बीआरओ दिन-रात एक कर सीमाओं की नदी-नालों पर पुलों का निर्माण कर रही है. इन में से 22 अकेले चीन सीमा पर जाने के लिए तैयार किए गए हैं. इनमें से एक हिमाचल प्रदेश के दारचा में तैयार किया गया है जो करीब 350 मीटर लंबा है.

एलएसी पर चल रही चीनी सेना की गतिविधि के लिए बेहद जरूरी थे पुल

आपको बता दें कि पिछले साढ़े चार महीने से पूर्वी लद्दाख से सटी एलएसी पर भारत का चीन से टकराव चल रहा है. ऐसे में बेहद जरूरी है कि रोहतांग टनल के जरिए सेना की सप्लाई लाइन पूर्वी लद्दाख के जरिए खुली रही. पूर्वी लद्दाख के अलावा हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, सिक्किम और अरूणाचल प्रदेश से‌ सटी एलएसी पर भी चीनी सेना की गतिविधियां हाल के दिनों में काफी बढ़ गई हैं. ऐसे में सेना की मूवमेंट के लिए इन पुलों की सख्त‌ जरूरत थी.

