Rajnath praised Khare’s efforts to ensure MSP

Also held a meeting with farmers at their residence on the subject of new agricultural laws

New Delhi

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday called up Pulikit Khare, the District Magistrate of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and appreciated his efforts to ensure minimum support price (MSP). Singh has also held a series of meetings with farmers at his residence on the subject of new agricultural laws.

Recently, a video of Pilibhit District Magistrate went viral on social media about his surprise visit to the grain market in the district. In the video, he is seen asking the local authorities to procure paddy at MSP and complete all the formalities related to it instead of the farmers themselves. He is also seen convincing farmers to sell their produce to government agencies.

Mistries in Mandi committee

Let us tell you that there are reports coming from different places in Uttar Pradesh that paddy is not being purchased from farmers at minimum support price i.e. MSP, but government officials of Mandi Samiti or the people of the purchasing center to go to farmers Apply pressure. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Pilibhit suddenly reached the Mandi committee and lashed out at the officials for the negligence going on there. Also, DM Khare also suspended four people.