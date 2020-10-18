Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and his team are all set for the next unnamed film. His team will be shooting the film with important actors in Chandigarh from October 30. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will be seen in this film.

The team will leave for Chandigarh on 23 October

A source associated with the film told, ‘We are all very excited about the upcoming project. Shooting will start on time as per our plan and schedule. The entire crew member will leave on 23 October and we will start shooting in Chandigarh on 30th. ‘

First summer Shoot Was supposed to be film

It was earlier reported that the makers were set to launch the multistarrer film in the summer of 2020. Then the makers decided to stop the film. It was also reported that Dinesh Vijan had stopped the film regarding finance.

Abhishek Jain will direct the film

Abhishek Jain will direct the Dinesh Vijan film and will soon announce the title of the film. Apart from Rajkumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak.