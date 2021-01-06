The shooting of actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Bhumi Pednekar’s next comedy film Badhaai Do started on Tuesday. This film is a sequel to ‘Badhaai Ho’. Pednekar has shared pictures of the first day of shooting in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Instagram. The actress has written, “Congratulations to the entire team for a new start.” “Congratulations 2” is being directed by Harsh Vardhan Kulkarni. He had previously directed the film ‘Hunter’ (2015).

Suman Adhikari and Akshat Ghildiyal, who wrote the story of ‘Badhaai Ho’, have also written the story of this film. Ayushman Khurana, Surekha Sikri and Sanya played important roles in ‘Badhaai Ho’ and it was directed by Rabindranath Sharma.

Shooting of the film started on Tuesday morning with light rain. Many scenes of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajukmar Rao were filmed in it. During the shooting, Bhumi and Rajkumar also took some pictures with director Harsh Vardhan Kulkarni.

In the caption of the picture posted on social media, Bhumi wrote that our story has started, where both the king and queen are there. We will meet you soon. Bhumi also shared a song from the film on his Instagram account, reminiscent of his first film shooting in Uttarakhand in 2015.

At the same time, according to reports, there is a gathering of people outside the set to watch the shooting and get a glimpse of the Bollywood stars, but due to the tight security arrangements, no one could reach the set. Meanwhile, the fans who arrived there looked sad.

read this also:

Malaika Arora in a bikini-clad pool with Arjun Kapoor in this style, see unseen pictures

Talk of the town: Katrina Kaif took a big step for Vicky Kaushal amidst news of affair, see full story in pictures