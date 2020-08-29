These players were awarded the Khel Ratna Award 2020

The achievements of Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sports award, were considered from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. During this time, the Indian team led by Rani registered a historic win in the Women’s Asian Cup 2017 and won a silver medal in the Asian Games in 2018. Rani also played a key role in the FIH Olympic qualifiers and scored a decisive goal that helped India qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Not only this, the team reached its best ninth ranking in the meantime.