These players were awarded the Khel Ratna Award 2020
The achievements of Khel Ratna, the country’s highest sports award, were considered from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. During this time, the Indian team led by Rani registered a historic win in the Women’s Asian Cup 2017 and won a silver medal in the Asian Games in 2018. Rani also played a key role in the FIH Olympic qualifiers and scored a decisive goal that helped India qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Not only this, the team reached its best ninth ranking in the meantime.
These players awarded Arjun Award 2020
Arjun Award 2020 (Arjun Award 2020) Ishant Sharma (cricket), Atanu Das (archery), Deepak Hooda (kabaddi), Deepak Thakur (hockey), Divij Sharan (tennis), Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Sakshi Malik (wrestling) , Akashdeep Singh (hockey), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Manu Bhakar (shooting), Saurabh Chaudhary (shooting), Manish Kaushik (boxing), Sandesh Jhingan (football), Dattu Bhokanal (rowing), Rahul Aware (wrestling), Duti Chand (Athletics), Deepti Sharma (Cricket), Shiva Keshavan (Winter Sports), Madhurika Patkar (Table Tennis), Manish Narwal (Para Shooter), Sandeep Chaudhary (Para Athlete), Suyesh Jadhav (Para Swimmer), Chirag Shetty and Satvikairaj Rankereddy (Badminton), Special Bhriguvanshi (Basketball), Ajay Sawant (Tent Pegging), Aditi Ashok (Golf), Kale Sarika (Kho Kho), Divya Kakran (Wrestling).
Koches awarded with Dronacharya Award
Dronacharya Award Lifetime category includes Dharmendra Tiwari (Archery), Purushottam Rai (Athletics), Shiv Singh (Boxing), Romesh Pathania (Hockey), Krishna Kumar Hooda (Kabaddi), Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar (Para Lifter), Naresh Kumar (Tennis), Omprakash Dahiya (wrestling) was honored.
These players were awarded with Khel Ratna
Cricketers Rohit Sharma and Vinesh Phogat could not take part in this ceremony. Rohit is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Vinesh Phogat was found to be Kovid-19, due to which she could not participate in the ceremony. Table tennis player Manika Batra was honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Women hockey player Rani Rampal was honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.
.
Leave a Reply