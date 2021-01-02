Highlights: Former home minister Buta Singh died

Died at the age of 87 after a long illness

Sardar Buta Singh, a confidant of the Nehru-Gandhi family, held many senior positions

Rajiv Gandhi seats Buta Singh after Operation Blue Star

Jaipur

In the new year, the politics of Rajasthan and the country has suffered a great deal. The country’s former home minister 87-year-old and senior Congress leader Buta Singh has passed away after a long illness. With his departure, there has been a wave of mourning in the political arena of the country and state. Buta Singh also has a special relationship with Rajasthan. Let us tell you that from 1984, Buta Singh was contesting from Jalore seat of Rajasthan. As of 1999, he has a long political history here. But how he connected with Rajasthan has a very interesting story behind it. Actually, Sardar Buta Singh, who is considered special and confidant of Nehru-Gandhi family, can be considered coincidental in Rajasthan politics. But the important thing is that when he got connected with Rajasthan, he did not leave Rajasthan and Rajasthan with him till the end of political election.

Rajiv Gandhi gave safe seat after Operation Blue Star

According to political experts, after Operation Blue Star and Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Rajiv Gandhi wanted Buta Singh to contest from a seat from where his victory is certain. Therefore Buta Singh was given the Jalore-Sirohi seat, which is called the Congress stronghold. Prior to this, Buta Singh had been contesting from Ropad seat in Punjab since 1966. At the same time, Dalit Congress leader from Punjab, Buta Singh, contested his first election from Sadhana seat in Haryana.

Win in the first time, lose in the second time

Let me tell you that in the elections held in 1984, Buta Singh won the election in the first place. But when he contested the election again in 1989, BJP and senior leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was fielded by senior leader Kailash Meghwal of that period. But Meghwal won in this thrilling match. Kailash Meghwal won the election. After defeating a veteran leader like Buta Singh, Meghwal’s stature also increased in BJP. But the special thing is that Buta Singh did not give up his seat, again won the election from Jalore in 1991. Similarly, in 1999, he was an MP from Sirohi. However, after winning the election from Jalore in 2004, he was made the Governor of Bihar.