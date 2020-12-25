Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday due to a blood pressure problem. Rajinikanth has now been discharged from the hospital as the condition improves. On behalf of Apollo Hospital, it has been said that they do not have any serious problems.

Doctors have advised Rajinikanth to bed rest for a week, do physical activity at least and do not take stress at all. Given Corona, he is advised to go outside at least. Despite Rajinikanth’s situation is much better than before, all sorts of precautions will still be taken.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his film ‘Annathe’, during which he had a problem of blood pressure. He was then admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth’s health update has been released by the hospital.

Earlier on December 23, 8 crew members of the film ‘Annathe’ were found to be Corona positive. The shooting began on 15 December but had to be stopped midway. The makers created a bio bubble for the film’s stars and crew. However, 8 members were found to be positive with corona virus during the routine test. Rajinikanth’s corona test was negative.