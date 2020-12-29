South Superstar’s decision to enter politics has suddenly changed. He has also released a statement about this on his official Twitter handle. Now he will not start his political party. The main reason behind this is that he has said that his health is poor. He has also expressed fear of the new strain of Corona, as well as being a sign of God for not getting into politics. Rajinikanth also explained the reason why he will not be benefited even if the corona vaccine arrives.

4 people got corona during shooting

In the past, Rajinikanth had announced that he will announce his party on 31 December and will also contest in 2021. Now he has given information by tweeting that he has changed this decision. Neither will he launch the party nor participate in Tamil Nadu’s General Election. He tweeted from his handle, greeting people of Tamil Nadu who are the God who kept me alive. I went to shoot for the Hyderabad film ‘Annaatthe’. They used to test the corona test of 120 people there daily. Everyone was taking complete precautions by wearing masks and gloves. Even after so many precisions, 4 people got corona there. The doctor had to shoot and my test was also done. Although my Kovid test came negative but I had high blood pressure problem.

Shooting had to be stopped due to Rajinikanth’s health

According to the doctors’ advice, I have to avoid blood pressure fluctuations, whatever the reason may be because it can affect my transplanted kidney. So I had to stay in the doctors supervision for 3 days. Rajinikanth told that the producer stopped shooting due to his health, but this led to the loss of many jobs and loss of crores of rupees.

Told that corona vaccine will not benefit

He wrote, I am taking this as a warning from my God. After starting the party, I will campaign only through the press and social media, then I will not be able to bring political change among the people nor win the election. Rajinikanth wrote that a new variant of Corona has arrived. They take immuno-suppressant drugs that weaken the immune system and will not benefit even after the vaccine. Rajinikanth said, if I meet people during this time and my health is affected during the campaign, then people traveling with me will also face difficulties. I cannot make a scapegoat with those who come with me. He expressed grief to the people for not keeping the promise and said that neither will he start a political party nor will he enter politics.