Film actor and superstar Rajinikanth was warned by the Madras High Court. Rajinikanth had reached the court against the demand of Rs 6.50 lakhs as property tax for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyan Mandapam by Greater Chennai Corporation. Let us know that it is located in Kodambakam, Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The court warned Rajinikanth that the cost would be levied for coming to court against the demand for tax. His lawyer asked for time to withdraw his case. News agency ANI has given this information.

Actor Rajinikanth moves Madras HC against property tax demand of Rs 6.5 Lakhs, by Greater Chennai Corporation, for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. In his petition, he states that he has not let out the marriage hall since March 24, so no revenue generated after it pic.twitter.com/LykMordc8S – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Rajinikanth stated in his plea that the marriage hall has been vacant since March 24, 2020, after the announcement of the corono virus lockdown. Therefore no revenue was earned. A Times Now report stated that the corporation sent a property tax notice to the Tamil superstar on a half-yearly basis.

