He can take 15 wickets in cricket alone. He can hit 6 sixes in a ball. He can smell the voice. The hospital he was born in was built by him…. This is the belief that Rajinikanth’s fans have about him. If you search their jokes on the internet, then such unknown stories will come out. Fans call them Thalaivaa. A leader who can be trusted blindly. But today Thalaiva expressed helplessness for the first time. He apologized to the fans. And said that God has indicated to them that this work is not theirs. The politics in which this superhero was desirous to enter, the illness has rendered him helpless.



Shivaji Rao Gaikwad aka Rajinikanth (Rajinikanth Latest News). For which nothing is impossible. Journey from bus conductor to stardom. Journey of Arsh from the floor. Where you put your hand there was success But … but..Rookie. Rajinikanth Won’t Join Politics, who makes the impossible possible, will probably never be able to do one thing now. That is politics. Superstar Rajinikanth is probably the first time he is leaving before touching anything and he has expressed his pain about it. He has also said in a letter written to his fans that only I know this pain.



A few days ago, Rajinikanth announced that he would come to politics and announced a new party in Tamil Nadu on 31 December. Prior to Rajinikanth, MG Ramachandran, Jayalalia and M Karunanidhi unanimously ruled the political plank of the state. It was believed that Rajinikanth could also do this. But the script changed at the last moment and the climax came in a different form.



Here too, the scene of Rajinikanth’s life is filmy. Suddenly this superstar of South falls ill. Doctors advise them that you need to rest if you want to save your transplanted kidney. This scene is followed by the next scene. Rajinikanth apologizes by writing a letter to his fans. In the letter he wrote that he cannot start a political party. This appeal can be clearly understood of the pain of his letter. The star, for whom every impossible thing was made possible by his deeds, was failing for the first time.

Rajinikanth’s fans are his fans. You can understand this on the release of his films. He can do everything for Rajni’s fans. Nothing is impossible for them. But perhaps politics became an obstacle for him which became impossible. Rajinikanth, 70, is leaving this job incomplete due to illness. The climax of Rajinikanth’s politics is something that the superstar is saying with folded hands in front of a crowd of thousands. Not this, not this. Forgive me..