Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. Earlier this week, 8 people associated with his film Annaatthe were found to be Corona positive.

However, Rajinikanth Kovid was found to be negative but his blood pressure was puncturing. In the press release issued by the hospital, it was told, ‘Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital in the morning. He was shooting the film for the last 10 days in Hyderabad.

The release further stated, ‘Some people on the set were found to be Kovid positive. Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 and was negative. Since then, he kept himself in isolation and was being looked after.