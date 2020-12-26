Rajinikanth Health Update: Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital due to blood pressure problems, is improving in health. This information was given by the hospital on Saturday. An official release said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.K. Palaniswami talked to Rajinikanth over the phone and took care of him. He wished the actor a quick recovery.

On behalf of the hospital, the bulletin says that although his blood pressure is still increased, he is more in control than on Friday. It said that 70-year-old Rajinikanth has been investigated in which nothing alarming has been found. They are to have some further investigations on Saturday, whose reports will be received by evening.

It was told by the hospital, “Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital yesterday and his health is improving. His blood pressure remains high even though he is more in control than yesterday.

It was told that changes in blood pressure medicines are being done and their health is being monitored. They have been asked to rest completely and visitors are not allowed to meet them. It was told in the bulletin that on the basis of investigation and how much control can be done on blood pressure, a decision will be taken by evening to discharge them from the hospital.

Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after fluctuating blood pressure on Friday. He was shooting a film here from 13 December. He isolated himself after four crew members were found to be suffering from Kovid-19. However, during investigation, it was clear that he was not infected. Telangana Governor Tamilsai Sundararajan, TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and actor-leader Kamal Haasan wished Rajinikanth to get well soon.