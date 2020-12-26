Superstar Rajinikanth’s condition is improving but his blood pressure remains high. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on the morning of 25 December. The hospital has issued a bulletin some time ago. It has been told in this bulletin that Rajinikanth’s condition is improving but his night without any incident and blood pressure is still high.

The hospital said in the bulletin, “The condition of Rajinikanth, admitted to the hospital a day ago, is improving. His blood pressure is still high but under control as compared to yesterday. His investigation is correct. His health will still be investigated today Reports will come in the evening and their information will be given in the evening. “

Medications are being given cautiously

The hospital said, “Rajinikanth is being given medicines carefully to control blood pressure and he will be under close supervision for now. He will have to rest completely till blood pressure is back to normal and no visitors will be allowed to visit him. “In view of their blood pressure status and investigation, the decision to discharge them will be taken by evening.”

See the bulletin of the hospital here

Corona Report Eye Negative

Rajinikanth was shooting the film in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. Corona report of two people who were present on the set of shooting came positive. After which Rajinikanth also had his corona test done on 22 December. However, his corona test report came negative. Rajinikanth is in isolation since then. Although no signs of corona have been found in them

Entry into politics

For information, let us tell you that superstar Rajinikanth, who has achieved a great place in Bollywood and Tollywood, is going to step into politics very soon. He told in a tweet that he is going to announce his political party on 31 December.

read this also

Video: Sunil Shetty’s marriage completed 38 years, actor congratulated wife Shetty through special video

Viral Video: Milind Soman’s mother Usha skipping and applying push-ups in a sari, said – Everyone is in Wonder Woman