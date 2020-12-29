Actor Rajinikanth, who recently announced his foray into politics, has now refused to launch a political party. The actor has given information about this by releasing a three-page statement on Twitter. Rajinikanth said that he would not form a political party. He has also apologized to his fans for this. He said that while announcing how much he is suffering, he can feel it. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth had said that he would set up his political party on 31 December.

Rajinikanth has written, “I can only understand the pain that is being caused by announcing this decision.” It is being said that the actor has announced not to form a political party due to health problems. His decision is being seen as a setback for those seeking a new alternative in Tamil Nadu politics. Let me tell you that last week Rajinikanth had to be admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. He had to admit due to excessive fluctuations in blood pressure and fatigue. Presently, the doctors have discharged him from the hospital, but for some time a complete bed rest has been advised.