Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to blood pressure problem. He has been discharged on Sunday after three days in hospital after the condition improved. However, they still have to be cautious. Now a video of Rajinikanth is going viral on social media, in which he is going out of the hospital.

In the viral video on social media, you can see that as Rajinikanth gets out of the hospital by car, the fans waiting there start shouting thalaiva-thalaiva. At the same time, when Rajinikanth arrived at his house after being discharged from the hospital, his wife Lata welcomed him in traditional ways. Lata applied tilak on his forehead and offered his aarti.



Please tell that doctors have advised Rajinikanth to rest his bed for a week, do physical activity at least and do not take stress at all. Given Corona, he is advised to go outside at least. Despite Rajinikanth’s situation is much better than before, all sorts of precautions will still be taken. He was admitted to the hospital on 25 December after complaining of blood pressure.

Let us know that on December 23, 8 crew members of the film ‘Annathe’ were found to be Corona positive. The shooting began on 15 December but had to be stopped midway. The makers created a bio bubble for the film’s stars and crew. However, 8 members were found to be positive with corona virus during the routine test. Rajinikanth’s corona test was negative.