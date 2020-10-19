Rajkummar Rao played a brilliant role in the film ‘Trapped’ and everyone who saw his film was highly praised by everyone. Released in the year 2016, the film was well liked by the critics as well as the audience. The film was the story of a young man working in a call center, in which he remains trapped for several days in a building without food, water and electricity.

The character of Rajkumar Rao in the film is named Shaurya, who takes home in a building where no one lives. One day, due to his mistake, he gets trapped in his own flat, where he has no other way to get out. Rajkumar Rao i.e. Shaurya takes out various tricks to keep himself alive and the audience’s throat gets dried up seeing what he does during that time. Today the film is going to complete 5 years and on this occasion, the director of the film Vikramaditya Motwani has shared a funny picture related to the film, which you will probably be surprised to see and hear.



Vikramaditya has shared a picture of Rajkumar Rao from this film, in which he is seen sucking condoms. He has shared this picture and wrote that it is a 5 year old picture, which is the deleted scene of the film Trapt.

Vikramaditya wrote, ‘The censor board asked to remove this scene. When we asked why? So they said so they asked me why are these condoms sucking? I told them that because they have nothing to eat and drink during this scene and this is strawberry flavor. They did not understand this and I had to delete it. ‘

On this post, someone has called it the top scene, then someone has questioned what happened to the censor board. People are calling it brilliant scene.