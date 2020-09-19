Highlights: Mining scam accused and former minister Gayatri Prajapati’s troubles set to increase

Manager of Gayatri companies ready to become government witness, letter written to ED

Manager Brij Bhavan Chaubey said that he has the details of every benami property of Gayatri

Chaubey has recently lodged an FIR against Gayatri Prajapati and his son in Lucknow

Lucknow

Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who was a minister in the Akhilesh government, is constantly facing difficulties. The directors of Gayatri’s companies have written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to become government witnesses. Gayatri’s manager Brij Bhavan Choubey has written to the ED investigating the mining scam and offered to become a government witness.

In a letter sent to ED director and joint director Lucknow, Brij Bhavan Choubey said that he has the details of every benami property of Gayatri and is ready to be a government witness. The ED is investigating Gayatri’s role in the mining scam. Gayatri’s son Anil Prajapati has been questioned twice by the ED.

Braj Bhavan Choubey, who offered to become a government witness, has filed an FIR against Gayatri and Anil Prajapati in the Gomti Nagar extension. In the FIR, Choubey alleged that Gayatri threatened to kidnap her son and threatened to kill her.



The manager made these allegations against Gayatri Prajapati

It is alleged that the registration of benami property registered in the name of rape victim of Chitrakoot was done by Gayatri Prajapati through his manager Bibi Chaubey. Gayatri had also written the property of her manager in it. Manager Brij Bhavan Choubey alleges that Gayatri Prajapati had forcibly signed several documents from him. The manager alleged that when he asked for the value of the property, Gayatri Prajapati, who was the mining minister in the SP government, threatened him with the kidnapping of his son.



Son made many important revelations in ED’s inquiry

On the other hand, the valuable assets of former mining minister Gayatri Prajapati and her sons have been exposed in cases of illegal mining, rape and forgery. Two days of interrogation of ED’s Gayatri’s son Anil Prajapati revealed properties that no one knew about. According to the ED, these properties were bought in the name of shell companies from UP to Maharashtra.