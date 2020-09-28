Highlights: Dungarpur – Udaipur ended the fourth day of violence

State government delegation interacted with protesters

Meeting with protesters in closed room in Kherwara

Now the government will file SLP in the Supreme Court for the vacant posts of teacher recruitment

Jaipur / Dungarpur

The agitating protests over the recruitment of 1167 unreserved posts in the teacher recruitment (REET) from the ST category created a stir in the entire state. But now an attempt is being made to find a way of reconciliation in this matter. At the same time, the fire of fierce demonstrations in Dungarpur and Udaipur has now subsided. Let us tell you that in the Kherwara Panchayat Committee on Sunday, a meeting of the administration and public representative was held regarding the vacant posts of teacher recruitment, in which a consensus was formed regarding the decision that the state will now take up the matter of the seats of teacher recruitment 2018. The government will go to the Supreme Court. Also SLP will be filed here. It is noteworthy that in the last few days, the youth seeking teacher recruitment blocked the Ahmedabad-Delhi highway. At the same time, there was a fierce fight in Dungarpur and Udaipur during this time. During this period, the incident occurred in place of firing and arson.

Why did the Supreme Court have to move

According to law experts, because the Rajasthan High Court has already given its verdict in this matter, now the state government is making up its mind to impose SLP in the Supreme Court in this matter. The High Court has given a decision in this matter that 60 percent marks in the writ is necessary to fill the vacant posts of general category. According to experts, these jobs are reserved for non-SC and ST candidates, so candidates for open category are not eligible. In such a situation, a solution is expected in this case only through the Supreme Court. At the same time, according to media reports, the demand that the protesters are demanding is very difficult to fulfill. The protesters say that only the tribal candidates with 36 percent marks should be appointed in this recruitment.

Know what is SLP

The SLP is called Special Leave Petition. This is a system in the judiciary, in which you can go to the High Court. The SLP is usually filed in the Supreme Court when a case is of very high importance and prompt action is taken. At the same time, the lower court ie High Court is not taking proper action in that matter.

Know what is 2018 teacher recruitment

It is worth mentioning that on 12 April 2018, the recruitment of 5431 posts for general education in Level I for TPS area in third class teacher recruitment was taken. In the TPS area, there was 45 reservation for ST, 5 for SC and 50 percent for general category. So there were 2721 posts for the general category. Under this, the candidates who scored more than 60 percent marks in REIT were selected. Therefore, according to the rules, 1167 posts remain vacant. Demonstrators are demanding jobs for ST candidates in these vacant positions.