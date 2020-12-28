Highlights: Can open from 9th to 12th from 1st January

Education department has sent proposal to the state government

Other classes after 15 days of trial

Jaipur

In the state, now the speed of corona is seen to be slowing down. At the same time, in the new year, the hope of opening school-colleges and other educational institutions has started awakening. From children to parents and teachers are waiting for the opening of the closed school for almost 10 months. Also, the question in everyone’s mind is, when will the schools open? According to the information received, the education department has sent a new proposal to the state government for opening the school. Under this proposal, permission has been sought to open schools for students from 9th to 12th standard. It is believed that schools can be opened for these students from January 1 or January 4. Here, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara has said in this case that the proposal sent by the Education Department has been sent to the Home Department. Based on the central government guidelines, a final decision will be made soon at the Chief Minister level along with the Home and Medical Department.

Other classes may also get green signal after the trial

According to the information received, on the basis of the proposal sent by the Education Department, children from the first 9th to 12th will be called to school. These classes will be conducted on a trial basis for 15 days. After reviewing the trial, a decision can be taken to open schools for other classes. The department’s proposal has not yet been approved. Therefore, about 35 lakh students from 9th to 12th along with 3 lakh teachers are also waiting for the order to open the school.

Special consideration will be taken of these things in the new proposal

According to the information received, nothing much has been changed in the new proposal. But the matter of keeping in mind some specific points is coming out. The proposal states that no one is allowed to enter the school without a mask. Apart from this, adequate arrangements for hand washing, sanitation including classroom furniture, school bus and other materials have also been asked. Instructions will also be given to ensure social distancing of school staff and students and no material is shared by the students. Students and classes are being talked about being called on Alternate Days. Similarly, student lunch, use your water bottle, it has also been said.