Country – Now the process of rain has stopped. According to the Meteorological Department, now the monsoon is towards its farewell. But before the farewell, rain is expected this week and elsewhere. According to meteorological experts, the southwest monsoon is departing through Rajasthan. Therefore, rain can be expected in some areas of the state, due to which the temperature can be recorded.

This time normal rain in the state

Let us tell you that this year the monsoon is in the mood of the state. From June 1 to September 10, the entire Rajasthan has received 13 percent more rainfall. However, now the pace of monsoon has slowed down. According to the data, Alwar, Dhaulpur, Bundi and Tonk have received less than normal rainfall. At the same time, good rains have brought happiness on the face of the people of the state. The highest rainfall has been measured in Jodhpur.

There may be rain in these districts

According to the Meteorological Department, now light rain may occur with Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhanjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Rajsamand, Sawaimadhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Meghaergan at some places in the districts. is. Also, light rain is expected in Churu, Nagaur and Pali districts of western Rajasthan. A similar weather is expected to occur in the state for the next two days, till Thursday.