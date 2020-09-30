Highlights: Rainy season in the state at its last

Monsoon farewell to the state, scattered rain in some districts

30 days of good rains in Rajasthan in August

In the 95-day season, 30 days of rain fulfilled the quota

South-Western monsoon may bid farewell in the next three days

Jaipur

The southern-west monsoon in the state is now on farewell. However, from October 1, the weather is expected to turn sideways. But according to the department, the monsoon will soon farewell while going through Rajasthan. Therefore, there may be rain in the state in the next two days. At the same time, according to experts, the monsoon has been good for the state this year. The entire season received 518.92 mm of rain. Which is 0.19 less than normal. Although compared to the earlier monsoon season, the 95-day monsoon has given a good gift to the state this year. But even after good rains, there are nine districts of the state where there has not been good rains.

These districts remain dry

Let us tell you that the entire season has received 518.92 mm of rain, which is 0.19 less than normal. This is because despite the good rains in the state, 9 out of 33 districts have remained dry. If there was good rainfall in these districts also, then this quota could also be fulfilled. According to weather experts, the state had so far received 519.94 mm of rainfall. But Alwar, Bharatpur, Baran, Bundi, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Ganganagar, Kota, Tonk district received less than normal rainfall.

The capital Jaipur also received good rains

Let us tell you that the state capital has also received good rains. Here 30 days of rain in the season has fulfilled the quota. The capital has received 8 percent more rainfall than normal this time. The monsoon entry was scheduled on June 25 in the capital. After this, monsoon rains 30 days out of 95 days. However, there were only 14 days of rain in June, July and September.