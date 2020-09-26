Although the pace of monsoon has stopped in the state, but the experts are still not ruling out the possibility of rain in the state. It is being told that the withdrawal time of southwest monsoon is near. Therefore, the rains in Rajasthan are fully visible. Private weather agency ‘Skymet Weather’ predicted that the monsoon may return from western Rajasthan from October 1. Accordingly, there is a full possibility of withdrawal of monsoon from large part of North India by October 7. Let us tell you that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its daily report said that there was a possibility of rain in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

How are the chances of rain in Rajasthan

According to meteorological experts, the southwest monsoon will occur across the country through Rajasthan. Therefore, the weather condition here is completely favorable for rain. On the other hand, it is also being said that the southwest monsoon may be active once again, so Rajasthan may return from a large part of North India to October 7, except for Haryana from October 1.

Monsoon in August – September

However, the pace of rain in Sawan was slow in the state. But in the month of August, Badra continued to soak the state. Therefore, in addition to the whole of August, in the month of September, good rainfall was recorded in the first fortnight. Let us tell you that from June 1 to September 10, Rajasthan has received 13 percent more rainfall. At the same time, the possibility of the return of the monsoon is being raised.