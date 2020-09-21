Highlights: Now the effect of monsoon has slowed in the state

Now the monsoon farewell in the state

Monsoon may bid farewell to the state by September 30

Rains are seen in 16 districts of the state

Jaipur

In the state where the mercury in the capital Jaipur is mounted. There is a possibility of rain in some other districts of the state. However, according to the Meteorological Department, by September 30, the monsoon can now bid farewell to the state. But according to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of rain in many parts of the state on Monday. For this, the Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow alert. According to the department, due to the activation of a system in the state, there may be rain in many areas of South Eastern Rajasthan.

There may be rain in these areas of western Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department, in western Rajasthan also, there can be a change in weather in many areas. According to the department, rain can be predicted in Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Sriganganagar. A yellow alert has also been issued by the department for these areas. So people here can get rid of temperature and heat.

Likely until 30 september

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon can remain in the state till September 30. After this, the chances of rain decrease. At the same time, according to the current conditions, there is a possibility of light rain in the last 10 days of the monsoon. Due to low pressure area moving from Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, the possibility of light or localized rains can be expressed.