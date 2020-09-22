In the fourth match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. In this match, Ambati Rayudu, who played the match-winning innings against Mumbai Indians, is not playing. His place has been given to Rituraj Gaikwad. Rayudu played a match-winning 71 in the last match.

At the same time, the Rajasthan Royals team is landing without Jose Butler and Ben Stokes. Rajasthan Royals are headed by Steve Smith, who has just emerged from injury. Apart from Steve Smith, Jofra Orcher, David Miller and Tom Karan are included in the Royals team.

Both teams are as follows:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashaswi Jaswal, Robin Uthappa, Soon Samson, Steve Smith, David Miller, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Karan, Rahul Teotia, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Superkings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watts, Fof du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Lungi Nagidi.

It will be very difficult for Rajasthan Royals to overcome Chennai Super Kings in their first match of Indian Premier League on Tuesday. There is good news for Rajasthan Royals that their captain Steve Smith is seen playing in the first match.

Jose Butler will also be out of the first match as he has come separately with his family and will have to stay in Dubai for 36 hours in compulsory segregation. The previous runners-up Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match. The three-time winner will have the upper hand against the Royals as the Royals do not have Stokes and opener Butler is also out of the first match.

After the toss, Dhoni said that we will bowl first. Dew is a big reason behind this. Ambati Rayudu is not fit, so his Rituraj Gaikwad has been included in the team.

At the same time, Steve Smith said after the toss that I have been associated with the Royals since 2014, but this year is very different. Yashswi Jaiswal, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa and David Miller are debuting.

