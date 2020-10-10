The uproar over the killing of the priest continues in Karauli, Rajasthan. The villagers are adamant on not giving proper compensation to the family and not performing the last rites till the arrest of the accused. The people of the priest’s village have sat on a dharna. The family says that the priest will not perform the last rites until all the accused are arrested. The family is also demanding compensation and security.

A relative of priest Babulal said, “We demand that all the accused are arrested. Action should be taken against the patwari and policemen who supported the accused. We will get compensation of 50 lakh, a government job and security to all family members. When Till our demands will not be fulfilled, we will not perform the last rites. “

Trying to convince family

In Bukna village of Karauli, the administration is trying to persuade people. The SDM has requested to perform the last rites of the priest, as well as assured that positive demands will be taken on his demands. The SDM said, “People have gathered for the funeral of priest Babulal. They have made some demands from the administration and the state government. We have made the government aware of the demands through high officials. It has been 2 days since death, so we family Requesting to be cremated. “

Kirori Lal Meena, a Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, reached Karauli to meet the victim’s family. He says that until the demands of the family are met, the priest will not be cremated. He has also given the help of one lakh rupees to the family.

Priest burnt alive in dispute over land

The priest was burnt alive in a land dispute in Bukna village of Karauli. He later died in hospital during treatment. According to the villagers, the land was donated to the priest Babulal Vaishnav, and for this, a hundred people signed on paper after doing the Baikada Panchayat in the village. But it is alleged that Dabang Kailash Meena of the village wanted to forcibly occupy the land. He dumped thatch on the ground and was burnt alive when the priest opposed him.

