Jaipur

On behalf of the central government (modi government) has issued a guideline regarding unlock-5. At the same time, the great news related to Unlock in rajasthan in Rajasthan is that due to Corona epidemic and then rainy season, two big tiger reserves of the state Sariska and Ranthambore have been opened to tourists from October 1 i.e. Thursday. That is, after a long wait, tourism and wildlife lovers will be able to enjoy the Tiger Reserve.

All zones will be opened

Let us tell you that the work of fixing the treks in place of both Sariska and Ranthambore is almost complete. The main zone will also be opened along with the buffer zone. Let us tell you that during the monsoon season, tourism was completely closed between zones 1 to 5 of Ranthambore National Park. At the same time, tourists were touring only in zone number 6 to 10. But all the zones can be opened from October 1 as per the order of the Forest Department. Exercise has also started in Sariska.

Will have to take care of corona health protocol

According to the information received, with the introduction of new tourism from October 1, looking at the Corona period, the staff and general public have been instructed by the Forest Department to follow the Corona Health Protocol. Under this, special guidelines have been issued to take care of social distancing in meeting arrangements in vehicles (jeeps). Also, an order to increase ticket rates by 10 percent annually has been upheld. A checkup is also being arranged at the entry gate.