Highlights: Rajasthan High Court gave decision on body elections

Decision on election of newly formed 6 municipal corporations of capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota

High court rejected the application of the state government

Government demanded postponement of elections for six months

Jaipur

After the panchayat elections in Rajasthan, the body elections will also be held in October. The petition filed by the state government in the High Court regarding this has been rejected by the Rajasthan High Court. In this regard, on Tuesday, the Rajasthan High Court has said that in the election of all the newly formed 6 municipal corporations of the capital Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota district, the elections should be held till October 31, ie on time. The court has refused to postpone the elections for six months, rejecting the application of the state government.

Court said, there is no reason to postpone elections

The bench of CJ Indrajit Mahanti said that elections should be postponed again and again, there is no reason for this. When elections can be held in Bihar and panchayat elections are being held in the state, then there is no reason why elections should be postponed again and again. During the hearing, the State Election Commission agreed to hold elections on time.

Elections were to be held in 2019 only

Let us tell you that elections were to be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations by October 2019, but the state government had divided the three municipal corporations. Under this rules, the State Election Commission took another six months. After this, the date of election was fixed on 5 April 2020, but due to Corona, the High Court deferred the election for 6 weeks on the application of the State Government. After this, there was a request from the state government to postpone the election for six months by putting a fresh application, but this time the court rejected it.