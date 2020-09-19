The state government is also serious now to curb the criminals who are being backfired in the state. To fix law and order, Ashok Gehlot took a review meeting with high police officers through VC. During this review which lasted for about five hours, Gehlot instructed to take strict action against all mafia. Hence, preparations will be made to curb the mafia network involving illegal gravel mining mafia, land mafia, drugs mafia, liquor and royalty in the coming days.

Increase confidence in administration and police

In this meeting, CM Gehlot praised the police officers and asked the police officers to take strict action on the mafia. He said that the action of the police against all types of mafia should be seen on the ground, which will increase the confidence of the administration and police in the people.

Created action plan, tighten drug traffickers

CM Gehlot instructed the police officers to chalk out an action plan in this review meeting. Apart from this, Gehlot has directed to take strict action against illegal sale and smuggling of narcotics in the state. Apart from this, the officials suggested about the action taken on the crimes.