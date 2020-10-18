Corona continues to wreak havoc in the state. There is a fear of corona among the people. But meanwhile, such news has come out from Dausa district of Rajasthan, which is surprising everyone. In fact, MLA from Mahwa seat of Dausa, Omprakash Hoodla, is moving among the people despite being corona positive. MLA Omprakash Hudla is telling the public how friendly he is. Surprisingly, after this act of Hudla, no case has been registered yet for breaking the Corona Guideline.



Corona positive came on October 15

Let me tell you that MLA Hudla’s corona report came out positive on 15 October. Apart from these, his entire family has also come to Corona positive. But still, the MLA of Mahwa reached the spot for the work that the MLA can do with a phone. The special thing is that when Hoodla reached the public recently, he had put a plank dang in his neck, in which he himself is confirming his corona positive.

Know what was the matter

Actually Mandawar has a boring one, whose bill is Pendig. There were reports of electricians coming to cut this boring connection. What was then to prevent the connection from being cut, the MLA MLA hanged the neck of the corona infected on the spot. In this plank, he even wrote a line to harass Dalits for Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena. Whatever be Bahral, ​​but it is definitely that this negligence of Netaji can outweigh many people. Political experts say that MLA Hudla could have refused to cut the connection, but brother, this is politics, which the politician never misses.