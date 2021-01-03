Highlights: The state government issued a guideline

Jaipur

Even though the speed of the corona in the state has stopped. But the state government is still keeping strict guidelines for its prevention. On Saturday, the state government has issued a new guideline regarding corona. In this guideline, the state government has said to keep the guideline released in December also unchanged in January. The special thing is that in this guideline, the state government has also cleared its stance of opening a school-college. According to the new order of the state government, the school colleges of the state will remain closed till January 15. The decision to open or further close the school college will be taken only after this.

Online classes will continue

According to the information received, a decision has been taken by the state government to keep the decision of opening the school college unchanged. At the same time, online classes have also been ordered to run smoothly. The state government says that online classes will continue as before, so that students continue to study.

Curfew will remain in 13 districts as before

According to the guidelines issued by the state government, as before, 8:00 pm in the urban limits of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar. The curfew will continue until 6:00 am. Shops will already be closed at 7:00 pm in the curfew area.