kota

Winter havoc in Kota as well The rains and hailstorms in the Etawah subdivision of Kota district of Rajasthan have shattered the dreams of farmers. Here in the Bagali Gram Panchayat of Etawah subdivision, rain caused havoc on the hailstorm-mustard-gram crop. In a dozen villages including Bagli village, Tikarda, Gothara, Sangrampura Ghatot of Bagli Gram Panchayat, rain, strong wind and hailstorm have caused major losses to farmers in the fields.

Hail in Alwar too, crops spoiled In Alwar like Kota, hailstorm has broken. The crop of farmers has been ruined here due to rain and hailstorm on Sunday. In the Laxmangarh area of ​​the district, 80 to 90 percent of the crop has been damaged due to hailstorm in more than a dozen villages. In the Laxmangarh subdivision, more than half a dozen villages, including Honeyka, Gurjar Khorah, Ronija Pahar, received heavy hailstorms on Sunday morning at around 5 pm. Due to this farmers’ mustard, wheat, gram, onion and vegetable crops were damaged.

Ajmer remained under the fog The winter season continues in Ajmer district. On Sunday, Sun god’s hide and seek continued throughout the day. The district remained under fog till 10 am. The roads were deserted as it was a day off. Everyone appeared to be engaged in a winter rescue. Somewhere, people were seen burning the bonfire, while Ajmer’s famous Kadhi Kachori and hot food shops were crowded. On Sunday, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degree and minimum temperature was 16 degree. At the same time the mercury has already rolled further down.

Light drizzle changed in Dhaulpur Dholpur district of the state has received rains at many places as the weather changes. During light drizzle, where traffic was interrupted for some time. At the same time people also enjoyed the weather. People came out of the houses after the rain

Snow on the roofs of a car at Hill Station Abu The temperature of the hill station Mount Abu has again declined on Sunday. The minimum temperature here has reached the deposition point. Also, there is a layer of snow in the roofs and plains of cars. In the harsh winter, people are trying to avoid the cold by burning bonfire.

The sudden change of weather in Rajasthan (rajasthan), coupled with the rains and hailstorm, has once again increased the feeling of winter. However, due to the rains for the last two days, the temperature in different districts of Rajasthan has been recorded. At the same time, white sheets have been spread in many areas due to hail. The effect of this change of weather is seen in the entire northwest Rajasthan. Cold winds with mild drizzle are also making a pleasant weather feel. There is a feeling of coolness as the sun does not come out. Due to hail storms, farmers are also suffering from crops.