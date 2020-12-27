Highlights: In Alwar district, superstition killed 11-year-old innocent child

Child’s nose, ears and nails found severed in the field, innocent was missing a day before

Police sent the child for autopsy by taking the dead body

Alwar

In Alwar district of Rajasthan, a sensational case of killing 11-year-old innocent child for cheating due to superstition has come to light. The child’s nose, ears and nails are severed. As soon as the information was received about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the child lying in the field for post-mortem after taking possession of the body. Police has started an investigation calling the dog squad to the scene.

According to the information received, the matter is related to Navali village of Malakheda police station area of ​​the district. Due to superstition of an 11-year-old innocent Nirmal Kumar, a case of murder has come to light here. Nirmal Kumar, 11 years old, had his ears, nose and nails cut off. The body of the child was found lying in a field near the village, where many people have found evidence of killing him. The mustard was broken in the field where the dead body was found, and the nose, ears were severed.

Complaint was given to the police on Saturday about the disappearance of the child

It is being told that on Saturday evening, the father of the deceased child had complained of the son’s disappearance at Akbarpur post, but the police did not take any action to search the child. Malakheda police station and other officers arrived after the incident was reported. After this, a crowd of villagers gathered. SP Tejaswini Gautam reached the spot. The SP summoned the FSL team and the dog squad to investigate the matter. The SP has sent the dead body of the deceased child to the hospital for post-mortem.

The father of the deceased accused the family members of murder

The father of the deceased, Raghuveer Singh, said that his children were abducted at 11 am on Saturday morning due to money laundering by others including family members Nanda, Badri, Someto, Balasahay, Jeetu and Kallu. He is then murdered by taking him to the farm. He alleged that his son had been sacrificed by calling Pandit.

SP bid – soon the matter will be revealed

SP Tejaswani Gautam said that a dead body of a child has been found in the farm in Naveli village. The police has started the investigation. The accused will be arrested soon. The father of the deceased has given a report against the people named. The matter will be revealed soon.