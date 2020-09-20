Highlights: Three arrested including arms smuggler with foreign pistol and cartridge

The Nagaur district Didwana police has uncovered a case of illegally smuggling foreign pistols just before the panchayat elections. In this case, the police have taken major action and arrested 3 people including a weapon smuggler. Police have also recovered cartridges including 6 foreign pistols from these people. Let me tell you that on the day of filing of nominations for panchayat elections in Nagaur district, active police has got great success. As the process of panchayat elections began, the Didwana police station of Nagaur, vigilant, arrested three people, including smugglers who smuggled foreign arms.

Police became active as soon as information was received

In this case, the Didwana Police was informed that a young man is in the process of selling arms. On reaching the spot, the police arrested Bhandari resident Pritampuri (21) son Ompuri Goswami and recovered 3 pistols and 6 cartridges from his possession. On questioning by the police team, the accused said that he had sold illegal weapons to Dalaram, a resident of Sinwa and Kuldeep Vishnoi, a resident of Mokhampura.

Based on the information from the arrested accused Pritampuri, Ladnun Police Officer Mukut Bihari has taken immediate action with the team and arrested 1 illegal pistol from the possession of accused Dalaram son Sukharam Jat and arrested him. On the other hand, SI Mahendrasinh and team of Makrana Police Station recovered two country pistols and 2 live cartridges from the possession of Kuldeep son Bhanwarlal Vishnoi and arrested the accused. Now in all three cases, separate cases are registered and the accused are being questioned.

Where did foreign arms come from

In the case, the police is trying to find out from where and how did these foreign smugglers bring weapons. What is the supply chain he has maintained here? At the same time it is also being investigated how many people have reached the pistol and for what purpose people have purchased weapons. The police has got a smuggler Pritam who can unravel many secrets.