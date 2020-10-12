Highlights: The case of pregnant woman Rachna’s death in Rampura

Talks with the administration failed

Talks held in the presence of the Deputy Leader of the Assembly,

Families adamant demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh, BJP leaders protest

Churu.

The condition is tense after the death of eight-and-a-half-month-old pregnant Rachna in village Rampura in Rajgarh tehsil of Churu district of Rajasthan. Even after 72 hours, the funeral of the dead body has not been done. The dead body is kept in the D freeze of the morcha of the hospital in Rampura village. The situation remained tense at the strike site last night and day. In the evening, Assembly Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod held talks with the District Collector in the presence of family members but the talks failed. Now a big picket will be performed on Monday.

Opposition of Krishna Pooni, political color ascended

According to the information, after the arrival of Rajgarh MLA Krishna Poonia here, the situation deteriorated and there started stone pelting on the police. MLA Krishna Poonia says that while trying to give political color to the case, he was stoned by the MLAs of former MLA Manoj Nyangali. During the stone pelting, the police car was broken into, the police used force and fired tear gas shells and poked the crowd. Two policemen and a rural woman, including Rajgarh CI were injured in Pattharrao. Later, after the matter was peaceful, the Deputy Leader of the Assembly, Rajendra Rathod, reached the protest site and sat on the dharna along with the family members. This was followed by family talks with village collector and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, but failed.

Talks failed on these demands

10 lakh rupees should be given to the family members,

– Suspend the Rampura hospital staff,

– Double murder case should be filed against the doctor

The strike has been going on since Saturday

According to the information received, after the death of the woman on Friday, around 8:30 am on Saturday morning, the family started expressing their displeasure. After this, the family started a sit-in with the villagers demanding suspension of the accused doctor, removing the entire staff, arranging 108 ambulances, getting the post-mortem from the medical board and giving compensation to the victim’s family.

Indefinite picket started

According to the information received, the villagers formed indefinite strike and started indefinite dharna on the issue of compensation to the victim’s family, which continued till late night. The post-mortem was done in the evening of the deceased, but the villagers remained adamant about demanding compensation of 10 lakh to the victim’s family and did not raise the dead body. Thanadikari Subhash Chandra and Naib Tehsildar Roopchand explained the villagers and agreed to remove their three demands, removing doctors and staff, arranging 108 ambulances and getting the deceased’s post-mortem medical board. Here, the villagers remained adamant about giving 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

This was the case

A 25-year-old woman who had gone for delivery at the Adarsh ​​Primary Health Center in Rampura on Friday died. The deceased’s husband Rajendra alias Raju Meena said that on Friday, Adarsh ​​went to the Adarsh ​​Primary Health Center to show his pregnant wife Rachna, where Dr. Bhimraj investigated and confirmed the report. He went home with his wife. After reaching home, Rachna’s labor started hurting her, so she took her back to the hospital. Dr. Bhimraj said that the situation is normal, childbirth will happen. The doctor injected and then the composition deteriorated. Blood started coming from his mouth and ears. Seeing the situation, the doctor started running from there. When he tried to stop the doctor, he referred Rachna to Rajgarh. The accused doctor did not even give an ambulance, took Rachna from private vehicle to Rajgarh, from where he was referred to Churu. He died on the way to Churu. The doctors in Churu declared Rachna dead. The victim says that his wife died due to Dr. Bhimraj’s negligence.

A crowd of five thousand will be gathered

It is being speculated that about 5000 people will gather here under the leadership of Deputy Leader Rajendra Rathore. On Sunday, former Rajgarh MLA Manoj Nyangali was sitting with his assistants at the protest site. Let us tell you that after the death of a pregnant woman, there is already a sit-in on behalf of family and villagers. On this, a case has also been registered based on the report in Hamirwas police station.