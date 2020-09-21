Ben Stokes is out of the team in the first leg and is suspected of playing concussion injury Steve Smith. Therefore, it will be very difficult for Rajasthan Royals to overcome Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Jos Buttler will also be out of the first match as he has come separately with his family and will have to stay in Dubai for 36 hours in mandatory isolation.Last season’s runners-up Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets in the first match. The three-time winner will have the upper hand against the Royals as the Royals do not have Stokes and opener Butler is also out of the first match. Stokes is in New Zealand to visit his ailing father. His absence in the first leg of the league has upset the balance of the team. In such a situation, if Cricket Australia’s medical team does not allow Smith to play in the first match, then it will be a shock for the Royals.

The performance of the Royals is largely on foreign players. In the bowling department, England’s Joffra Archer and Australia’s Andrew Tye will be responsible, while the responsibility of scoring runs will be on David Miller of South Africa. The Royals Indian players have not been able to perform consistently. Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron have failed to live up to expectations.

Chennai, on the other hand, have a strong performance in the first match. Sam Karan did not let the lack of Dwayne Bravo perform with a brilliant all-rounder, who would be out for a few more matches due to injury. Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis performed as expected. Piyush Chawla, the successful IPL bowler, proved the team management’s decision to buy him right. If Deepak Chahar does not play in the next match, then his option will be Shardul Thakur.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jose Butler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Karan, Anirudh Joshi , Shreyas Gopal, Ryan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markandey.

Chennai Superkings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessi, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Gidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.