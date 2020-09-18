In the IPL, cricketers will now be seen to spread the awareness of menstruation with the addition of fours and sixes. Yes, the jerseys of Rajasthan Royals players will wear this time, a sanitary pad manufacturer company logo will also appear on it. Rajasthan Royals is the first IPL team to enter into a sponsorship deal with a sanitary pad manufacturer. It has agreed to promote the sanitary pads of the Indian company ‘Nine’. That is, players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, will be seen wearing jerseys with ‘Nine’ logo.

Jake Lash McCrum, the team’s chief operating officer, said menstruation is still one of the taboo topics discussed in many countries, including India. Not only women, but men also feel uncomfortable talking about it. He said that in South Asian countries, there is a belief that women are impure during menstruation. Because of this, they also have to undergo discrimination and neglect. According to McCrum, crores of women and girls of menstrual age in India still use clothes, sacks or leaves during menstruation. The main reason for this is the lack of access to cheap sanitary pads and lack of awareness about hygiene.

‘Nine’ product manager Amar Tulsian said that one of the main reasons for compromising with Rajasthan Royals is to bring menstruation awareness. They have to realize that sanitary pads should also be included in the items that come in the house every month. Brother and father-son should take care that every woman in the household uses clean and safe sanitary pads during menstruation.