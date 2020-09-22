The fourth match of the 13th season of IPL between former champions Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is being played in Sharjah. In the match, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to field first. Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match, while it is Rajasthan’s first match of the season.

Chennai have made a change in their playing-XI for this match and young Rituraj Gaikwad has been included in the squad in place of Ambati Rayudu.

The three-time winning team is headed by Chennai legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Rajasthan is headed by former Australia captain Steve Smith.

Two big Rajasthan players are not playing in this match, Jos Buttler and the all-rounder Ben Stokes. Butler is currently in Quarantine while Stokes is yet to arrive in the UAE.