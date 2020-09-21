Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, Allrounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jose Butler will not be able to play in the first match against Chennai Super Kings. There will be a contest between Rajasthan and Chennai on 22 September in Sharjah. England’s explosive player Jos Buttler revealed on Sunday that he would not be able to play the first match due to being in mandatory quarantine in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Rajasthan Royals posted a video on social networking site Instagram. In the video, Butler said, “I will unfortunately be unavailable in the first match for Rajasthan Royals due to spending time in quarantine.” I am here with my family. It is pleasant that the royals have allowed me to bring my family here. This is a big help. “

Rajasthan captain Steve Smith suffered a head injury during a net practice in Manchester on a tour of England. Because of this, Smith could not take part in the three ODI series. Smith will also not be present for the opening match in Rajasthan’s IPL.

Father has ben stokes

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will also no longer be a part of the first match against Chennai Super Kings. He is with his family in Christchurch due to his father’s brain cancer diagnosis. Stokes also did not participate in ODIs and T20 series against Australia.

Sanju Samson can become captain

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samon can be given the command of the team. He is an experienced IPL player. Among the foreign players, Rajasthan Royals have Jofra Orcher, Andrew Tye, Tom Karan, Alphonso Thomas and David Miller as options.

Rajasthan Royals will compete in the IPL while Chennai will be their second match. Chennai Super Kings started their campaign in IPL by defeating defending champion Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi.

