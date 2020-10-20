Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets on a difficult wicket in a match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. After the match, Rajasthan (RR) captain Steve Smith admitted that batting on this pitch was not easy.

Rajasthan (Royals), batting first, let Chennai Super Kings score 125 runs in 20 overs and achieved this target by losing three wickets. After the match, Smith said, ‘The wicket was slow. It was not easy to bat on it. It was a tough match, but it looks good being the winning team.

Praising his bowlers, Smith said, “I think we bowled well in the Powerplay.” The spinners did a great job in the middle overs. The last two years of Shreyas Gopal have been good for us and this year, Rahul Tewatia, whether in batting or bowling, or in fielding, has done his job.

Another reason for Rajasthan’s win in this match was Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 70 runs. Regarding Butler’s innings, Smith said, ‘Butler’s innings lifted the pressure off me. It was a brilliant innings on this difficult wicket.