On Saturday, the situation remained tense but under control due to violent protests by youth in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. A meeting of the protesting youth representatives with government representatives is to be held in Udaipur on Saturday.

According to Udaipur Range Inspector General of Police Binita Thakur, no new incidents of violence occurred on Saturday and efforts are being made to restore law and order in the area.

It is noteworthy that the youth protesting on their demands related to the Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) became furious on Thursday evening. The protesters threw stones at the police team and set the police vehicles on fire. The violence continued on Friday even as protesters pelted stones at a police team and set some buses on fire on National Highway Eight in Bichhiwara police station area of ​​Dungarpur district. Looting was also done at a petrol pump. The administration has stopped internet services by imposing prohibitory orders in the district.

Thakur told PTI-language on Saturday, “The protesters are present on the hills on both sides of the highway while the police force is present on the highway.” There have been no incidents of violence on Saturday.

He said that an additional police force has been deployed to control the situation. According to another police officer, the highway is closed for about 25 kilometers from Ratanpur to Khariwara.

In the last two days, protesters have set fire to more than 20 vehicles, looted petrol pumps and hotels and damaged many more properties. Several police vehicles including the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police of Dungarpur have been burnt. 35 policemen were injured in the stone pelting. Police have arrested 30 people so far.