A video has again created a sensation in the incident of burning alive the priest who shakes the country. Actually, a CCTV footage related to this case (pujari hatyakand CCTV footage) is going viral these days. In this video, priest Babulal Vaishnav has a bottle filled with petrol in his hand, which he is seen carrying. However this does not confirm the video and photos. But it is becoming increasingly viral. On the other hand, the village panchayat, against the accused, has expelled them from the society by giving a decree.

Weather update: Then the weather changes, rains in Jodhpur-Jaisalmer district, know what will happen next

The accused family says the priest set himself on fire

The special thing is that this video has been revealed on one side. At the same time, along with the daughters of the main accused Kailash Meena, the priest is asking to fire himself on behalf of the priest. The daughters of Kailash Meena say that after this incident, the Panch Patels of Bukna village have issued a decree in the panchayat to expel them from the society. The grieving daughters say that their father has not burnt Babu Pujari. Neither has he killed the priest. The priest himself set fire to it by pouring petrol on his body. The priest himself brought petrol in the bottle with his hand and he himself burnt it with fire. We have not lit it. The daughters say that we had saved her from the burning fire. His hand was also burnt while saving her. But still the Panch Patels and the society of the village have excluded our family.

Daughters said – we will commit suicide

The daughter of the accused, while expressing her pain, has said that no one allows her to fill water in the village. No one offers goods from the shop. We have nothing to eat. He said that the government should investigate this massacre soon. His father is innocent. He further said that if father and brother are not left, then we will all commit suicide, as he is innocent, so there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Jalore: Two minor sisters kidnapped and made gang rape, teenagers found in unconscious state on hill, one accused arrested

Police administration is denying video

Here the police administration in this case is refusing to comment anything about the CCTV footage going viral. When it was talked to SP Mridul Kachhwa, he said that the matter is with CID CB. The same CID CB SP Vikas Kumar said that the matter is still being investigated. Evidence is being collected. Information about the case will be given soon.

This was the whole matter

Let me tell you that the news of burning a priest Babulal Vaishnav alive in Bukana village of Karauli was reported last days. It was being told that some Dabangs of the village had burnt alive by spraying petrol to occupy the temple land. After this, the priest Babulal was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment.