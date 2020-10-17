Rajasthan PTET results 2020: Government Dungar College Bikaner of Rajasthan has released the result of the examination conducted for admission to the two-year B.Ed course. Candidates can check the result by visiting www.ptetdcb2020.com. It is worth mentioning that on September 16, PTET examination was successfully conducted at various centers of the state. This entrance examination was conducted for admission to two-year B.Ed course and four-year integrated BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed courses. The results of the PTET entrance examination of the four-year integrated BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed course were released on 4 October. Candidates of the two-year B.Ed. course entrance exam were eagerly awaiting their result.

On September 16, 3,26,683 out of a total of 3,67,662 candidates registered for the two-year course in the afternoon session. The attendance percentage was 88.85 in total.

Direct link – Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course

Rajasthan PTET results 2020 (2 year course of BEd) – Check this result

– Visit the official website of Rajasthan PTET at ptetdcb2020.com.

– Click on the link of “BEd 2 year course” given on the homepage.

– When the new page opens, click on the link of “Result PTET 2020”.

– Fill in the requested details and log in.

– Your result will appear on the screen.

Soon, a counseling schedule will be released for admission to the two-year B.Ed course.