Highlights: Political turmoil in the state in the priest’s murder case

Consensus reached between state government, family and delegation

There was an incident in Sapotra of Karauli to burn the priest alive

BJP formed three-member committee, CM Gehlot and administration also seen activeness

Jaipur / Karauli

The priestly murder case of Karauli, which fueled the political temperature of Rajasthan, has now become quiet. After this heart-wrenching incident, where the family members were adamant about not performing the last rites of the dead body until the priest’s demands were consistently met. At the same time, talks between the state government from the 11-member delegation have been successful in this. Delegations and relatives have now agreed. Therefore, after this, the strike of the villagers and family members has ended. Simultaneously, preparations for the funeral have been started.

Rajasthan: Coronation of corona in three districts of the state, more than two thousand cases continue

The government agreed to these 5 demands

According to the information received, there has been agreement between the family and the administration on the five routes in this matter. After this, the family has started preparing for the funeral of the dead body. According to the information received, the consent of the family related to issues such as financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh, assistance to build a pucca house of Rs. 1.5 lakh, removal of a government job to a family member, police station and patwari and suspension on conviction. Are made.

Rajasthan: Burning of firecrackers can be fatal during the Coronas, so CM Gehlot gave this instruction

Know what is the case of Karauli priest murder

Let us tell you that in the village panchayat Bukna of Karauli Sapotra police station, there was an incident of burning petrol to a priest of a temple over a land dispute. After this incident two days ago, where the sensation spread in the area. At the same time, after the death of the priest admitted in Sawai Mansingh Hospital of Jaipur on Friday, it took a political color. Continuation of the arrival of the administration and leaders of the family of the victim family continued. However, the police took immediate action in this case and arrested the main accused Kailash Meena. But after the incident, the grieving family and the villagers insisted on not performing the last rites of the dead body until their demands were met. After a dispute that lasted two days, there was agreement between the government, family and delegation members on Saturday evening.