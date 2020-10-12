Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh has strongly condemned the killing of the priest in Karauli, Rajasthan. In Rajasthan’s Karauli district, 5 people burnt alive a priest of a temple due to a ground dispute, who died on Thursday .. Police say five accused in the Burana village of Karauli put petrol on the priest and set fire on Wednesday Was applied. The priest was admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur in critical condition.

The name of the priest was Babu Lal Vaishnav. Ritesh Deshmukh got very angry on the death of the priest and took out his anger through Twitter. He wrote, “A priest of a temple was burnt alive due to a land dispute in Rajasthan. It is sad and shocking. What kind of barbaric world are we creating? Hopefully the accused of this horrific incident are caught soon And justice will be. Condolences to the family mourning. “

A Temple Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan, over a land dispute .. it’s sad and shocking, what kind of a barbaric world are we becoming? ..Hope the perpetrators of this horrific crime are caught soon and brought to justice. Condolences to the grieving family. – Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 10, 2020

Chief Minister ordered the investigation of CID-CB

At the same time, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the CID-CB to investigate the murder of the temple priest. Gehlot has instructed to investigate the entire case under the supervision of CID-CB Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma. Chief Minister Gehlot said that on October 6, a day before this incident, a panchayat of the people of the village was also held on the land dispute.

Vasundhara Raje also condemned

At the same time, earlier Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also targeted the Gehlot government by tweeting. He wrote ‘One thing is clear that no one is safe in Rajasthan, children, old people, women and businessmen’. He tweeted one after another condemning the incident. In which he wrote, ‘The more condemnation of the case of burning the priest of the temple alive in Sapotra in Karauli district, the more it is to be grieved, the less.

